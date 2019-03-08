Advanced search

Japan calling for Axminster rugby player Joe Elsworth

PUBLISHED: 18:11 13 March 2019

Axminster teenager Joe Elsworth who is set to travel to Japan for a prestigous competition. Picture SUE ELSWORTHY

Axminster teenager Joe Elsworth who is set to travel to Japan for a prestigous competition. Picture SUE ELSWORTHY

Axminster rugby player Joe Elsworth has been selected to attend the prestigious SANIX World Rugby Youth Tournament in Japan in April/May this year.

Joe, who has just turned 17, has been playing in the U18 Exeter Chiefs Academy and is studying A Level’s at Exeter College whilst attending their rugby academy.

The 30-man Exeter College squad has been asked to represent England Schools and Colleges and will be playing teams from around the world, including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Fiji.

The squad has been working hard to raise the £40,000 needed for the trip and Joe and the team are looking for sponsors.

Joe, who has managed to secure two local sponsors, says: “I am incredibly grateful to Bridport Building Supplies and C G Fry and Son for sponsoring me and supporting my fundraising to enable me to attend this tournament.

“It really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the team and I are training very hard to make sure we perform to the best of our ability.”

The team are still looking for businesses to support the tour and have a JustGiving page:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/exetercollegesupportgroupjapan2019

and their progress can be followed on twitter, facebook and Instagram.

