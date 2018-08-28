Mead bags try double as Sidmouth topple Truro

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Chiefs returned to home winning ways with a 41-0 win over Truro, writes Terry O’Brien.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a well-attended charity lunch in the clubhouse, the Chiefs produced a strong performance to cheer the home support and keep their promotion hopes on track against under-strength Truro in difficult conditions.

A heavy shower immediately before kick-off provided a slippery surface and wet ball for both sides to contend with. Sidmouth kicked off and were soon on the attack, but could not maintain the continuity needed to trouble the defence in the early stages.

The opening score, when it came in the tenth minute, resulted from a moment of high skill and a Truro error. A flowing handling down the right defied the conditions until it was halted just short of the try line. Truro turned over the ball at the resulting ruck, but the clearance kick failed to find touch. Tom Seward ran infield to link up with Ethan Mead.

The young winger had too much pace for the covering defence and touched down in the left corner. Rory O’Brien converted from wide out.

With the forwards controlling possession well in both set piece and loose play, the Chiefs grew in confidence and a second try soon followed. Tom Hodge made the initial break following a scrum inside the Truro 22.

He was tackled just short of the line but Peli Vea was on hand to pick up and dive over under the posts to provide a routine conversion.

The Chiefs were now in full control and, when Truro again failed to find touch, the counterattack by the Sidmouth backs was clinical to provide Ethan Mead with a second try converted by Rory O’Brien.

A James Powell break provided the impetus for the bonus point try and slick handling sent Tom Hodge over in the right corner for an unconverted try.

Rory O’Brien was back on target with a penalty to make the half-time score 29-0.

Despite most of the second half being played in the Truro half, the threatened avalanche of points did not happen. The visitors defended with great determination and ensured their clearance kicks found touch to deny the Chiefs counterattacking opportunities.

It was 30 minutes into the half before the Chiefs struck again, when Truro departed from their plan and kicked into the open field. Josh Bess fielded the ball to start the move and Tom Hodge made the running up the left wing before James Powell added the finishing touch. The try was unconverted.

With five minutes to go, a similar try followed. Replacement wing Jevon Astley-Jones dummied his way through the cover defence to touch down a converted try.

The closing minutes were played out without incident.

On Saturday (January 26) the Chiefs travel to play Wadebridge Camels, where they have suffered heavy defeats in the last two seasons.

At the Blackmore Field the Quins entertain Topsham 2nds kicking off at 2.30pm.