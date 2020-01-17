Mercan try double as Sidmouth U16s book Fishermans Cup last four berth

Action from the Sidmouth U16s Fishermans Cup win over Devonport Services. Picture: SRFC Archant

Sidmouth Under-16s booked a place in the semi-finals of the Fisherman's Cup after a 23-0 win over Devonport Services.

Sidmouth made an usually slow start, but grew into the game to lead 5-0 at the break.

Whatever the coaching staff said at half-time it certainly hit the spot!

There was an extra yard in their step from the re-start and they added three more tries and bagged a penalty on their way to a comfortable, and deserved, victory.

A feature of the second half display was better accuracy in their passing and they also moved the ball well when looking to go forward.

Yan Mercan scored two of the tries with the others to cross the whitewash being Ted Osborne and Cody Kane with Miles Lewis responsible for the successful penalty.