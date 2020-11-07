RFU cancels Covid-hit rugby season

The rugby season has been cancelled Archant

The Rugby Football Union Council for England has made the difficult decision to cancel the adult competitive leagues (Level 3 and below for men, Level 2 and below for women) for the 2020/21 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a statement, they said: “We believe that, even if a return to full contact rugby becomes possible, playing a meaningful competitive league season resulting in promotion and relegation is no longer feasible.

“Given the Government’s additional restrictions to curb the increase in Covid-19 cases in locations across the country, and growing concerns around travelling significant distances outside immediate localities to fulfil fixtures due to increased risk of transmission, the decision has been made now so we can provide clubs with some certainty for the remainder of the season.

“The Championship remains on course to start in January 2021, with this league subject to Government’s Elite Return to Play protocols.”

The RFU have been in daily contact with Government about moving towards some form of contact rugby that will enable as many matches to take place as possible.

Steve Grainger, rugby development director, said; “We are very keen to see competitive rugby being played again and have been pushing extremely hard to accelerate a return to contact rugby. However, we also need to be realistic about the prevalence of Covid-19 cases in society and, given the introduction of further regional restrictions, we are working with Government to create alternative solutions.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “I know that the decision from the RFU will be disappointing to players and fans across the country however protecting people’s health is absolutely paramount. The government is continuing to work closely with the RFU on ways in which we can bring the competitive, community game back in some form ahead of a return to full contact as soon as the public health situation allows.”

Steve Grainger added: “While many people have looked forward to contact rugby returning, we are receiving more and more feedback from clubs and players that adaptations would be acceptable. There is an increasing appetite to play an adapted format of rugby rather than having no fixtures at all.”