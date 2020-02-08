Rugby round-up: Sidmouth see off Newent

Honiton rugby action Archant

A round-up of the local rugby on the second Saturday of February

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Chiefs won for the ninth time in 18 Tribute South West One West games beating Newent 20-15 at the Blackmore.

In the other games in the section Bridgwater & Albion suffered a 27-0 home defeat to Keynsham whole Hornets won 35-13 on their visit to Chew Valley. Cleve and Devonport Services ended all square at 20-20 and there was a 41-8 home win for North Petherton over Newton Abbot and, completing the day's results in the division Thornbury thrashed Crediton 78-0

Exmouth went down 22-10 on their visit to South West Premier Division table-topping Barnstaple. The defeat leaves the Cockles sitting third bottom with just basement side Bracknell, who were beaten 40-12 at home by Exeter University and Newbury Blues are now second bottom after they picked up their sixth win of the season, defeating visiting Maidenhead 25-22. The other South West Premier Division results saw Weston-super-Mare defeat Ivybridge 26-7 while Launceston were away winners, becoming only the second team to defeat Okehampton on their own ground, winning the match 21-15. The other game saw Brixham land a 21-16 home win over Drybrook

Exmouth 2nd XV were 14-5 winners on their visit to Barnstaple 2nd XV for their latest Devon Merit Table outing.

Honiton sit third bottom of the Tribute Western Counties West table after they suffered a narrow 37-31 defeat at Chard. In other games in the division, Bideford edged out visiting Penryn 26-24, Kingsbridge won 29-8 at Cullompton and Tiverton were 25-19 home winners over Teignmouth whole St Austell edged a close encounter at Wadebridge Camels 14-13, Wellington beat Saltash 27-13 and Wiveliscombe were 28-15 winners at home to Falmouth.

Withycombe had a day off from their pursuit of the Devon One title when they travelled to Torrington to play for a place in the last four of the Devon Junior Cup, something they achieved thanks to a 26-17 win in North Devon.