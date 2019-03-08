Sidmouth 2nds all ready for Dave Butt semi-final cup tie on Sunday

The match poster for the Dave Butt Cup semi-final between Sidmouth II and Torquay Athletic. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC Archant

This coming Sunday promises to be a big day – and hopefully a successful one – for all connected to Sidmouth 2nd XV, writes John Hamill.

The Sidmouth 2nd XV who will contest the semi-final of the Dave Butt Cup against Torquay Athletic on Sunday at the Blackmore (2.30pm). Picture SIDMOUTH RFC The Sidmouth 2nd XV who will contest the semi-final of the Dave Butt Cup against Torquay Athletic on Sunday at the Blackmore (2.30pm). Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth 2nds are in Dave Butt Cup semi-final action when they entertain Torquay Athletic II with kick-off being 2.30pm.

This home semi-final is the reward for 20 hard-played matches in the Devon Merit Table campaign, 18 of which they won with just two being lost and the team accrued a terrific points difference of 439, which underlines just how successful they have been so far.

Opponents Torquay have also had a good season winning 14 of their 18 games, claiming nine try bonus points and one losing bonus point in the process – clearly a team to be taken seriously!

Sidmouth haven’t lost at home this season and have been working hard to ensure the Blackmore Field is a hard place for visiting teams to come and play.

Their success is a direct result of the strength and depth of the squad, who have travelled together, played together, won together and even on a couple of occasions trained together!

The squad strength is currently causing sleepless nights for the coaching team who have to name 22 players for this crucial match.

A win will give the team a place in the Dave Butt Cup Final, which is being played at Crediton RFC on Sunday, May 5, and will bring this memorable season to its conclusion. Back to this coming Sunday, and there will be a junior team playing before the semi-final match. Food will be available and the bar will be open – what better way to spend a Sunday afternoon? With Sidmouth’s 1st XV sitting at the top of the Western Counties West League working towards promotion and the 2nd XV now into the play-offs, this really has become a ‘season to remember’ at Sidmouth RFC - come and be part of it on Sunday at 2.30pm - you’ll be made very welcome.