Sidmouth Chiefs beaten in opening league game of new season

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth were beaten 36-15 in their opening Tribute South West One game at Cleve.

However, it had all begun so promisingly got the Chiefs who made a bright start and were quickly into their stride with two Luke Wells-Burr tries and a Dan Retter conversion seeing them into an early 12-0 lead.

The home side got a converted try back before the break and then levelled things up early in the second half.

However, a Retter penalty just after parity had been restored saw the Chiefs back into the lead.

In a see-saw contest, Cleve took the lead for the first time midway through the second half with a try.

Sadly, for a good band of travelling support, the home side struck again to take a 24-15 lead as the Chiefs defence, that had been so dominant throughout the first 40 minutes, began to creak!

It was the home side who finished the stronger and, at full-time it was Cleve celebrating opening day success.