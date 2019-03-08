Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Chiefs beaten in opening league game of new season

PUBLISHED: 16:27 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 07 September 2019

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth were beaten 36-15 in their opening Tribute South West One game at Cleve.

However, it had all begun so promisingly got the Chiefs who made a bright start and were quickly into their stride with two Luke Wells-Burr tries and a Dan Retter conversion seeing them into an early 12-0 lead.

The home side got a converted try back before the break and then levelled things up early in the second half.

However, a Retter penalty just after parity had been restored saw the Chiefs back into the lead.

In a see-saw contest, Cleve took the lead for the first time midway through the second half with a try.

Sadly, for a good band of travelling support, the home side struck again to take a 24-15 lead as the Chiefs defence, that had been so dominant throughout the first 40 minutes, began to creak!

It was the home side who finished the stronger and, at full-time it was Cleve celebrating opening day success.

Most Read

Calls for bus shelter to keep Sidmouth travellers out the rain

Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Hopes for spring opening date for Rockfish restaurant

Mitch Tonks of Rockfish has spoken about his plans for the Drill Hall in Sidmouth. Picture: therockfish.co.uk

‘This is the reality of living in a place like Ottery’ - football club and community thanked for missing boy search

Councillor Vicky Johns praised the community spirit of residents and the football club to search for a young boy who went missing. Picture: Submitted/Terry Ife

Most Read

Calls for bus shelter to keep Sidmouth travellers out the rain

Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Hopes for spring opening date for Rockfish restaurant

Mitch Tonks of Rockfish has spoken about his plans for the Drill Hall in Sidmouth. Picture: therockfish.co.uk

‘This is the reality of living in a place like Ottery’ - football club and community thanked for missing boy search

Councillor Vicky Johns praised the community spirit of residents and the football club to search for a young boy who went missing. Picture: Submitted/Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Otters net first league win / Sidmouth beaten - Saturday football round-up

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Chiefs beaten in opening league game of new season

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town v Millbrook: Match thread

Sidmouth Town Women are looking for new players ahead of their maiden season. Picture: Sidmouth Town Football Club

Saturday’s local football and rugby action

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Artbeat 2019 local artists’ exhibition at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Checking the Pots, by Stephanie George.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists