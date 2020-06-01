Sidmouth Chiefs discover who they will face in the 2020/21 rugby season

A recent meeting of the South West Division Competitions Committee has confirmed the composition of the South West One league for the 2020-21 rugby season.

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth’s rivals will be Bridgwater & Albion, Chew Valley, Crediton, Devonport Services, Keynsham, Lydney, Newent, North Petherton, Old Patesians, St Austell, Stroud, Thornbury and Wellington.

Devonport Services, Lydney and Thornbury will be expected to be among the front runners for promotion, but Stroud, which won promotion from Western Counties North with 21 wins out of 21 are sure to mount a significant challenge. There is understandable uncertainty concerning the start date for next season, with September looking doubtful.

The RFU will not be producing the fixture list before July 1, and then only if a start in September is confirmed.

A late start may require a change of format if there are insufficient Saturday’s available to accommodate the necessary 26 fixtures.

However, the RFU have guaranteed clubs will be given eight weeks’ notice of their fixtures and any revised format.

The fixtures and arrangements for 2nd XV Merit Table and Colts league will also be published once the start date for the season is confirmed.