Advanced search

Sidmouth Chiefs draw a blank for the first time in almost six years with defeat at Thornbury

PUBLISHED: 12:39 21 November 2019

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

The Chiefs' winning run came to an end at Thornbury as they failed to register a score for the first time since January 2014, slipping to a 26-0 defeat, writes Terry O'Brien.

However, the score line does not reflect the Chiefs' contribution to a hard fought and absorbing game in which two Thornbury tries were scored deep into injury time in each half.

With both sides putting up strong, well-organised defences, much of the game was fought out midfield.

There is no doubt that Thornbury had the stronger kicking game, which gave them an edge in territory. Also, a high penalty count against the Chiefs in the first half negated the advantage of playing down the slope. Sidmouth kicked off down the slope, but it was the home side which started in ominous fashion. A good handling move out of their own half followed by the first of many well-placed kicks had the Chiefs scrambling back to concede a lineout close to their line. The Thornbury pack set up a maul, which crabbed infield creating a space on the blindside, where a forward powered his way over for an unconverted try.

Although both sides had their moments in attack, defences dominated until five minutes into time added on, when Thornbury kicked a penalty into the corner. From the resulting lineout they set up a successful catch-and-drive play for their hooker to score. The try was converted for a 12-0 half-time lead.

Twelve minutes into the second half, the Chiefs were attacking strongly until an opposition prop intercepted a loose pass and galloped into Sidmouth territory. When he was overhauled, the ball was quickly recycled and moved along the backs to an overlap for the left winger to score. The conversion was successful.

Despite both teams' efforts to play open rugby, the muddy conditions and dominant defences prevented either side from creating scoring opportunities. As the game went into the final ten minutes, Thornbury reverted to a kicking game to keep play in the Sidmouth half. Meanwhile, the Chiefs were running from any position attempting to register a score.

In injury time, the inevitable happened as an interception by the number eight gave him an empty field in front. He covered the 30 metres unhindered to score a bonus point try, which put his team at the top of the league table. The Chiefs now have a two-week break thanks to the demise of St Ives and a reserve date. Hopefully this will give time for players to recover from injury before the trip to Bridgwater in December.

On Saturday the only team in action is the Colts, who entertain Cullompton at the Blackmore Field, kicking off at 2.30pm.

Most Read

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidbury CC honour the stars of a superb title winning campaign

Edc Chester receives the Sidbury CC Clubman of the Year award. Picture:SIDBURY CC

SOHC men’s 4th XI see two-goal slip as they lose to Taunton Civil Service

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7458. Picture: Terry Ife

Tavistock mare wins opening point-to-point race of the new season at Dunsmore

P2665-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point.;

Dartmoor Hillies set for a Super Sunday at Exeter Races

Purdey Caygill on Moscow Mule and Archie Pearce Catch Me If You Can, both of whom will be racing on Sunday.

Late Provis try and Alner conversion seal Sidmouth girls thrilling U15 Cup victory

Sidmouth RFC Under-15 girls team. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists