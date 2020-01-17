Sidmouth Chiefs entertaining Keynsham on Saturday

Sidmouth entertain Keynsham tomorrow (Saturday) looking to get back to winning ways after their recent home draw with Devonport Services and last Saturday's defeat at Hornets.

When Sidmouth visited Keynsham on October 5, they were beaten 38-32, but since then the two sides have had very different results!

While Sidmouth have won six, drawn one and lost three of their last 10 games, Keynsham have played eight, losing six of them and winning two. They have won just once on their travels this season, that a 12-8 pre-Christmas win at Newent. They have been beaten at Newton Abbot (23-33), Hornets (16-23), Crediton (8-17), Cleve (13-19), Chew Valley (10-16) and North Petherton (17-24).

Sidmouth are unbeaten at home since their 18-22 home loss to Hornets on September 28.