Sidmouth Chiefs feel the sting of Hornets as they go down heavily at Weston

SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Sidmouth Chiefs were beaten 57-12 on their visit to Weston-super-Mare to meet Hornets in a South West One West meeting, writes Terry O'Brien.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The last time the Chiefs travelled to the Nest at Weston, they lost by 80 points.

In comparison this was just a bad day at the office as they suffered their heaviest defeat since September 2014 at Teignmouth.

The team had five changes from the drawn match with Devonport Services and the game was played on an artificial turf pitch, which for the time of year produced a pace of game the Chiefs never fully came to terms with.

Playing into the wind in the first half, Sidmouth took the lead with a Dan Retter penalty after three minutes and that was as good as it got.

SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hornets took the lead four minutes later, when they created an overlap for the left winger to race over in the corner. The full back kicked the conversion.

Dan Retter closed the gap with a second penalty before Hornets took control with three tries in the middle of the half.

The scrum half dummied his way over from a ruck on the 22, the number seven profited from a loose ball at a Sidmouth lineout and the outside centre ran a good angle to cut through from 20 metres. Two of the tries were converted.

Two more Dan Retter penalties added some respectability either side of a fifth Hornets try scored by the full back on a solo run from 40 metres out to make the halftime score 12-31.

SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hornets continued to control the game after the restart and added two penalties kicked by the full back. The second followed a yellow card offence by Cameron Grainger.

With the wind in their favour, the Chiefs showed some fighting spirit to take play into the Hornets 22. Two lineout mauls were stopped illegally close to the line. The second resulted in a yellow card for a Hornets forward.

Instead of going for another lineout, Dan Retter launched a diagonal kick, which ended up over the dead ball line. However, the Chiefs were soon back on the attack and produced their best move of the game to give Cian Warren a run up the left touchline. He was tackled into touch a couple of metres out.

A turnover enabled Hornets to turn defence into attack to take play into the Sidmouth 22, where they were awarded a penalty. A quick tap created a try for the left winger.

SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Another Hornets breakout produced another penalty. This time the full back kicked the three points.

As the Chiefs tired, Hornets added two further tries in the closing minutes. The first came from an interception on their 22 and the second from a turnover near halfway. The later was converted to complete the scoring.

On Saturday (January 18) the Chiefs entertain Keynsham kicking off at 2.30pm.

The Quins are without a fixture and the Colts make the short trip across to the Imperial Ground for a derby meting with Exmouth.

SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Picture supporting this match report were taken by MARK ATHERTON

SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON