Advanced search

Sidmouth Chiefs head coach Phil Dolman speaks about the 2019/20 season.

PUBLISHED: 16:17 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 13 May 2020

Rugby ball.

Rugby ball.

Archant

Sidmouth RFC head coach Phil Dolman has had time to reflect on the Chiefs season, one cut short by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sidmouth RFC head coach Phil Dolman. Picture SRFCSidmouth RFC head coach Phil Dolman. Picture SRFC

Speaking about the season he says: “Firstly, I must start by congratulating, and thanking all those involved in the club this year.

“The sponsors, supporters, volunteers, coaches, committee members, club staff, juniors section and players to name a few parts in the well-oiled machine that is Sidmouth RFC.”

He continued: “It is always very easy and enjoyable for Jack [fellow Chiefs’ coach Jack Yeandle] and I to turn up and coach, and for the players to come and play with the full support from everyone at the club and the local community.”

Speaking specifically about the season, Dolman said: “On the rugby side it was a step into the unknown for a lot of us, although a few have experienced these higher leagues.

“This fact was shown in those early season results, which had been quickly forgotten toward the seasons end when we fought our way to a position to compete with the top teams.

“There was a lot to be learnt as a group and perhaps most to be learnt as a coaching and management team. Managing expectations and producing results the early goals for me as head coach. Something the players took in their stride after the early season blip.

“Confidence is huge in rugby and from that first win in the game against Lydney and the performances that followed in the mid-season block of games, were very pleasing to see. It helped to lift the levels of belief in the squad so they could understand that they really do not need to be anything but themselves to do well in this league.”

He continued: “The team was fully deserving of its fifth-place position though that position would surely have been higher when you consider the five consecutive defeats at the start of the campaign and how the team has improved since that Lydney win.”

In terms of the ‘wider club’, Dolman says: “As a club we are in a great place across the board, with plenty of hard work and commitment to all aspects.

“It’s been a fantastic year before the lockdown began and I’m sure everyone will be chomping to get back into a new season!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Controversial plans for Sidmouth holiday lodges put forward

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Sidmouth The Donkey Sanctuary takes big global step

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Sidmouth

Picture By Terry Ife

Driver escapes injury as tree falls on car in Sidmouth

The fallen tree in Four Elms Road Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Most Read

Controversial plans for Sidmouth holiday lodges put forward

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Sidmouth The Donkey Sanctuary takes big global step

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Sidmouth

Picture By Terry Ife

Driver escapes injury as tree falls on car in Sidmouth

The fallen tree in Four Elms Road Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth golfers return to action

Charles Brown (left) and Paul Blay taking the first tee time of the day as the Sidmouth Golf Club course reopens for business. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth Running Club juniors play their part in a most successful 26.2 Challenge

The Broughton family cycling on Woodbury Common during the 26Point2 Challenge. Picture: SRC

Sidmouth Chiefs head coach Phil Dolman speaks about the 2019/20 season.

Rugby ball.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.
Drive 24