Sidmouth Chiefs hosting a Wellington side they seek to do the ‘double’ over

Sidmouth Chiefs have what looks to be a mouth-watering home fixture tomorrow (Saturday) with Wellington the visitors to the Blackmore (2.30pm).

The game has added spice to it in as much as the table-topping Chiefs, when they travelled to Somerset for the first meeting between the teams in the Tribute Western Counties (W) division, ended the Bootmen’s long unbeaten home record – one that had stretched back some 18 months – with a 26-23 win.

Wellington sit fourth in the table having banked 63 points from their 16 games so far. That’s a dozen points fewer than the Chiefs have got to date, though their tally is from one game more.

In terms of their away form so far this season, Wellington have played nine league games away, winning six – drawing 5-5 at Bideford in December, and losing two – 13-12 at Crediton in early September and their last away defeat was their October 27 visit to St Austell that saw them beaten 24-12.