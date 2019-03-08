Sidmouth Chiefs in Friday night action at North Petherton

The Sidmouth RFC Blackmore clubhouse during the televising of the 2019 rugby World Cup final.

Sidmouth RFC had, like all the other East Devon teams, a Saturday off from league rugby last weekend.

The match day free of action was timed superbly to coincide with the Rugby World Cup final in Japan and the Blackmore clubhouse was packed to the rafters with folk enjoying the Chiefs' screening of the final.

Bacon and sausage baps were served ahead of the big kick-off.

This weekend sees a full league programme and Sidmouth Chiefs are in Friday night action when they travel to North Petherton (7.30pm) for a Tribute South West One West fixture.

Tonight's hosts sit eighth in the table, one place and one point better off than the Chiefs, who head over into Somerset looking to secure a fourth successive league victory.

North Petherton have played three home league games so far this season.

They began their home campaign with a 41-21 loss to Devonport Services before defeating Keynsham 24-17 and then, in their most recent home game, an October 12 meeting with Newent, they won 22-18.

Previously when Sidmouth have visited North Petherton

Sidmouth last visited North Petherton for a league game back on September 21, 2013 when the Somerset side won 25-6.

The year before the meeting was played on September 22, 2012, and it ended 32-29 in favour of the Somerset side.

In that match, with 20 minutes remaining, the Chiefs were on their way to a heavy defeat, trailing 32-3, but four tries in the closing 17 minutes saw them bank two bonus points and that was enough to keep the team in mid-table berth at that stage of the 2012/13 South West One West campaign.

Full-back James Powell set up the Chiefs' first try that was scored by winger Sam Meadham.

Fly-half Jason Luff bagged the second and centre Chris Higgs powered his way through for the third before, deep into extra-time, Sidmouth produced the best move of the game with most of the side handling as the ball was spread twice across the width of the pitch, until the Somerset side finally ran out of defenders, allowing flanker Ollie Pyne to run in for the touch-down.

Matt Goss added three conversions to go with his first-half penalty. Jared Goodson, playing his first game for the Chiefs, received the Dukes Man of the Match Award for his all-action defence and support play.

Sidmouth Quins are in action on Saturday (November 9) entertaining Okehampton 2nds at Blackmore for a friendly that kicks off at 2.30pm.