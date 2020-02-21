Sidmouth Chiefs off to Newton Abbot where they will target a league double

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2752. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth will travel to Newton Abbot tomorrow (Saturday) to try again to play a South West One West fixture.

The Chiefs were due to make the trip last Saturday, but Storm Dennis put paid to that idea.

There were four South West One West matches that survived the elements.

Hornets were 50-3 home winners against Cleve, Devonport Services beat Crediton 22-15, Lydney defeated Bridgwater & Albion 43-0 and Thornbury became the first side in the section to claim five away wins this league campaign as they won 22-14 at North Petherton.

Sidmouth head for Newton Abbot sitting in eighth place in the table with 49 points, 17 point behind leaders Hornets with six matches remaining in the campaign.

Sidmouth were 32-9 winners when Newton Abbot visited the Blackmore back in October.

After tomorrows trip to South Devon, Sidmouth will have five more matches to play in their league season.

They host North Petherton on February 29 and a week later are again at home with Thornbury the visiting side.

The Chiefs then have successive Saturday's without league action before a March 28 visit to Bridgwater & Albion.

There will then be two April fixtures for the Chiefs with an April 4 visit to Chew Valley before the curtain comes down on the season with an April 18 home meeting with Cleve.

There is Blackmore action tomorrow with Sidmouth Quins entertaining South Molton 2nds with kick-off being at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, Sidmouth Colts are also in action when they travel to meet a Withycombe Colts side that had sported a 100 per cent record this season before they slipped to defeat at the hands of Topsham a fortnight ago.