Sidmouth Chiefs secure superb success at Crediton

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2757. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth chalked up a third successive Tribute South West One West victory as they won 33-5 at Crediton.

Its been quite a change in fortunes for Sidmouth Chiefs since their first meeting with Crediton which came at the Blackmore on matchday two when then Chiefs were beaten 30-28 and they went onto lose three more reaching match day six having lost their first five games of the new season!

However, on matchday six, played on Saturday, October 12, they beat visiting Lydney 49-22, since when have won five games and lost just one to sit fifth after 13 of what will eventually be 24 league outings this season.