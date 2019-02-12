Sidmouth Chiefs see off Chard and now for the ‘big one’ Saturday’s trip to Crediton
PUBLISHED: 11:16 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 03 March 2019
Archant
Sidmouth Chiefs remain top of the Tribute Western Counties West table after the matches on the first Saturday of March.
The Chiefs, who entertained Chard at the Blackmore, won the match 44-17 with Luke Wells-Burr crossing for a hat-trick of tries. In all, Chiefs scored six tries and there was another big points return from Rory O’Brien who scored one of the tries and also kicked four conversions and two penalties for a personal 19 point haul.
With regard to the results for their rivals for the top honour – there are arguably four teams still in the title race – Crediton won 27-10 at Saltash, St Austell defeated Bideford 17-15 and Wellington won 15-8 at Tiverton.
With just nine points separating the top four the closing weeks of the season are bound to carry heightened drama.
As for the next round of fixtures, on Saturday (March 9), Sidmouth travel to Crediton for what looks to be a real ‘crunch fixture’.
Also on Saturday, St Austell visit Chard and Wellington entertain Truro.
Tribute Western Counties (W)
P W D L F A Pts
Sidmouth 20 16 2 2 630 290 82
Crediton 20 17 1 2 473 296 80
St Austell 21 15 1 5 480 312 78
Wellington 20 15 2 3 589 285 73
Wadebridge Camels 21 12 0 9 446 484 57
Tiverton 21 10 1 10 437 413 53
Falmouth 21 10 1 10 365 458 47
Kingsbridge 21 6 1 14 404 432 38
Winscombe 20 7 0 13 334 481 36
Truro 21 6 3 12 373 482 36
Bideford 21 6 1 14 349 356 36
Paignton 21 6 1 14 297 387 33
Chard 21 6 0 15 344 611 33
Saltash 21 6 0 15 300 534 32