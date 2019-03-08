Sidmouth Chiefs serve up superb all-round performance to bag first win of the league season

When all players in a squad hit top form at the same time, they become a formidable unit and that was just the case when Sidmouth Chiefs recorded their first league win of the season, defeating a Lydney side making their first ever visit to the Blackmore Field, 49-22, writes Terry O'Brien.

The Chiefs defied the damp conditions to provide an excellent display of running and handling on a firm platform laid down by the forwards.

They took the lead in the third minute with a try on the break after Lydney had dropped the ball on the Sidmouth 22. Cameron Grainger scooped it up and set off downfield.

James Powell was in support to send Cian Warren on his way to the try line. Dan Retter added the conversion.

Cian Warren was in action again for the second try. He fielded a diagonal kick from Dan Retter inside the opposing 22 and executed a fine offload for Tom Hodge to race over in the left corner for an unconverted try.

Both sides lost a prop to the sin bin when they had a difference of opinion regarding scrummaging technique. Luke Wells-Burr added to his tally of tries for the season to finish an excellent move in which Tom Hodge and Peli Vea made important breaks. The try was converted.

On the half hour Tom Hodge scored his second try with a run from deep to crash over after the forwards had progressed the ball to the line. The conversion was successful.

A laboured handling move saw the Lydney right winger receive the ball under pressure but he beat three defenders on his way to the line for an unconverted try.

A Dan Retter penalty in injury time made the half-time score 29-5.

The try of the match came five minutes into the second half when Peli Vea broke from the base of a scrum five metres from his own line. Many hands were involved as the move swept upfield on the right and then to the left, where Cian Warren went over for his second try.

This was soon followed by a try for Haydon Down after another fine display of handling, support play and recycling. Neither try was converted.

When the Lydney number eight was sent off for throwing a punch it seemed to spark them into life as they scored three tries in the final quarter to earn an unlikely bonus point.

The full back scored on the overlap from a quick tap penalty move and a flanker won the chase for the ball from a charged down kick near the line.

Each score was followed by a Sidmouth try.

James Powell caught a diagonal kick on the halfway line and sprinted in up the left touchline unopposed.

Then Rabbie Hansford finished off another multi-phase move which featured strong breaks by Peli Vea and new recruit Franck Friconnet.

Lydney showed that they too could successfully execute the diagonal kick for the right winger to score his second try in injury time. The successful conversion was followed by the final whistle.

On Saturday (October 19), the Chiefs travel to Newent in the Forest of Dean.

There's action at the Blackmore with the Quins entertaining Topsham 2nds with kick-off being 3pm.