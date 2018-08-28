Advanced search

Sidmouth Chiefs suffer a third postponement of winscombe game

PUBLISHED: 15:51 03 February 2019

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

The Sidmouth Chiefs Western Counties (West)rearranged match at Winscombe was called off as the pitch was unfit for play, writes Terry O’Brien.

As this was the third attempt to play the game, league regulations allow for the match to be switched to Sidmouth. Although the Sidmouth pitch was fit for play, Winscombe declined to travel. League officials will now deliberate the way forward.

Next up for the Chiefs is a Saturday (February 9) home league meeting with fourth placed Wellington (2.30pm).

