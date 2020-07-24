Sidmouth Chiefs to start new league term at home to North Petherton

The RFU have issued fixtures for all the regional leagues and set out plans for a number of scenarios with regard to the 2020/21 campaign.

Most leagues have been split in two based on geography, the others elected not to be split.

The season has been divided into three windows.

In the first window teams will play each other in their group on a home and away basis and dates have been allocated for these games with a September 5 start with matchday 14 finishing the ‘round’ of matches on Saturday, December 5.

However, in the event of rugby being unable to resume on that first Saturday in September then the games will remain set in stone, but any dates that are by-passed will see the matches that are ‘missed’ moved to after December 5.

For example, if teams cannot start until the first Saturday in October (October 3), then the respective league campaigns will start on matchday five and the first four matchdays will then be played after the completion of the round of matches (December 5).

Organisers also say that ‘if’ the first round of matches (14 matchdays) are completed then ‘window two’ will come into play.

Window two is another seven-week block of fixtures and, if all has gone to plan, window three will then be completed meaning, in the event of a full season starting on September 5 and being played to a finish on March 20, would involve a full campaign of 26 matchdays with most teams having two free Saturday dates in the season.

Orexact ganisers are keen to stress that dates for windows two and three will be allocated once the season gets underway.

No decision has yet been made about RFU Cup competitions. If only the first window is possible a play-off between the leaders of the two groups will be staged to decide the league winner.

No decision has been made on the effect of this season on promotion/relegation for the 2021-22 season.

In terms of Sidmouth and their South West One West campaign, their fixture scheduling is as follows:

Window 1

Sept 5 NORTH PETHERTON (H)

Sep 12 Bye

Sep 19 St Austell (a)

Sep 26 WELLINGTON (H)

Oct 3 Bridgwater & Albion (a)

Oct 10 CREDITON (H)

Oct 17 Devonport Services (a)

Oct 24 NORTH PETHERTON (H)

Oct 31 BYE

Nov 7 ST AUSTELL (H)

Nov 14 Wellington (a)

Nov 21 BRIDGWATER & ALBION (H)

Nov 28 Crediton (a)

Dec 5 DEVONPORT SERVICES (H)

Window 2

Week 15 NEWENT (H)

Week 16 Thornbury (a)

Week 17 STROUD (H)

Week 18 Old Patesians (a)

Week 19 CHEW VALLEY (H)

Week 20 Keynsham (a)

Week 21 LYDNEY (H)

Window 3

Week 22 Newent (a)

Week 23 THORNBURY (H)

Week 24 Stroud (A)

Week 25 OLD PATESIANS (H)

Week 26 Chew Valley (a)

Week 27 KEYNSHAM (H)

Week 28 Lydney (a)