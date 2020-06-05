Sidmouth Chiefs to travel further for longer in 2020/21 league campaign

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2758. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth will have to travel almost 50 miles further than they would have done had this past season been played to a full conclusion.

In the past season, has the Chiefs completed a full programme then their away travel would have involved round trips of 1,930 miles taking some 40 hours and 12 minutes.

For the 2020/21 South West One West campaign, Sidmouth Chiefs will travel 2,028 miles and be on the road for roughly 42 hours.

They have said good bye to promoted Hornets and relegated pair Cleve and Newton Abbot and will now face trips to Stroud, who have bene promoted from Western Counties North and both Wellington and St Austell, who have bene promoted from Western Counties West,

Their longest trip next season will be the 250-mile round trip to Newent and that will be one of four trips that will involve 200 plus miles of travel with the others being to Old Patesians (248), Stroud (224) and Lydney (214).

At the opposite end of the travel scale, the least travelling that the Chiefs will do will be the 48-mile round trip to Crediton with the next shortest being a 70-mile round trip to North Petherton.

The full list of trips, from longest to shortest for Sidmouth reads (with round-trip mileage shown in brackets): Newent (250), Old Patesians (248), Stroud (224), Lydney (214), Thornbury (186),St Austell (184), Chew Valley (162), Keynsham (144), Devonport Services (114), Bridgwater & Albion (104), Wellington (78), North Petherton (70) and Crediton (48).