Advanced search

Sidmouth Colts back into action and winning well at Plymstock Albion Oaks

PUBLISHED: 12:32 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 17 November 2019

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

Sidmouth Colts played their first game for almost two years and they returned to action in some style as they won 24-15 at Plymstock Albion Oaks.

The club did not field a colts XV last season and this season's team is predominantly an Under-17 team playing against teams that are generally Under-18s.

Sidmouth have good numbers for the age group and, after a fortnight of preparing for this first outing of the season, travelled with a squad of 18.

The early action was fast and furious and Sidmouth suffered an early blow with an injury to Henry Williams following a huge collision with the Plymstock prop which resulted in Sidmouth having to make some changes in the scrums and line-outs.

It took a whole for the team to settle and the home side struck first with a try.

Sidmouth responded well and, with some terrific runs from 'Man of the Match' Lewis Hole, soon began to push the home side onto the back foot.

Plymstock were not going to lie down and using their big runners, especially their 2 Devon players continually tested the Sidmouth defence.

The hosts did manage to score two more tries, but that was topped by Sidmouth who crossed the whitewash four times themselves to seal a richly deserved success.

This was a great team effort that served up plenty moves that had clearly been rehearsed on the training ground.

Most Read

‘Everything has changed’ - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

‘Everything has changed’ - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Colts back into action and winning well at Plymstock Albion Oaks

Honiton rugby action

Fantastic response to ‘Our Fragile Earth’ in Sidmouth

Fantastic response to ‘Our Fragile Earth’ in Sidmouth. Picture: Brian Golding,

Come and see Sidholme Music Room’s fourth restored chandelier being put back in place

The first three restored chandeliers shining bright in Sidholme Music Room. Picture: John McGregor

Sidmouth Town net superb away point / Sidmouth Chiefs beaten / Saturday sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Pete Allen celebrates 65th birthday with weekend of jazz in Sidmouth

The Pete Allen Jazz Band. Picture: Geoff Mason
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists