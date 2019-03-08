Sidmouth Colts back into action and winning well at Plymstock Albion Oaks

Sidmouth Colts played their first game for almost two years and they returned to action in some style as they won 24-15 at Plymstock Albion Oaks.

The club did not field a colts XV last season and this season's team is predominantly an Under-17 team playing against teams that are generally Under-18s.

Sidmouth have good numbers for the age group and, after a fortnight of preparing for this first outing of the season, travelled with a squad of 18.

The early action was fast and furious and Sidmouth suffered an early blow with an injury to Henry Williams following a huge collision with the Plymstock prop which resulted in Sidmouth having to make some changes in the scrums and line-outs.

It took a whole for the team to settle and the home side struck first with a try.

Sidmouth responded well and, with some terrific runs from 'Man of the Match' Lewis Hole, soon began to push the home side onto the back foot.

Plymstock were not going to lie down and using their big runners, especially their 2 Devon players continually tested the Sidmouth defence.

The hosts did manage to score two more tries, but that was topped by Sidmouth who crossed the whitewash four times themselves to seal a richly deserved success.

This was a great team effort that served up plenty moves that had clearly been rehearsed on the training ground.