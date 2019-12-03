Sidmouth Quins hold off late comeback to defeat Exmouth III in entertaining contest

Honiton rugby action Archant

With Sidmouth Chiefs not having a game the spotlight, on the final Saturday of November, was very much on the Sidmouth 2nd XV, writes Terry O'Brien.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Quins were more than up to the task as they and Exmouth 3rd XV overcame the windy conditions to produce an entertaining game in which the Quins held off a late Exmouth comeback to reverse an earlier defeat at Exmouth and record their eighth win of the season, defeating the visitors.

The Quins were rewarded for a strong start with a penalty kicked by Adam Squance in the fifth minute.

The next half hour was evenly contested with both sides having their moments in attack but defences dominating.

While fly half Jake Watts kicked well to gain valuable ground, the Quins might have used their backline more often. Cian Warren on the right wing looked particularly dangerous on the few occasions he received the ball.

It was a strong run from Warren which set up the position from which the Quins scored their first try. He took play into the opposing 22, where the forwards took over with a series of pick-and-go moves until an offload by Franke Friconnet found Chris Otway in support to crash over near the posts. Adam Squance kicked the conversion for a ten-point halftime lead.

After the restart, the Quins started to bring their backs into the game more and a break in the centre by Dan Rugg started a move which took play from his own 22 to the opposite end of the pitch.

The Quins eventually increased their lead by more pragmatic means. They kicked a penalty for a lineout inside the Exmouth 22 and set up a driving maul. Neil Barratt peeled off to set up a ruck near the line, where James Perchard-Richards drove over for an unconverted try.

With 10 minutes to play, the visitors broke their duck when their outside centre wrong footed the cover defence to sprint in from the 22 for a fine individual try. The conversion was unsuccessful.

This inspired Exmouth to produce a strong finish and a second try to produce a tense finish. This time it was the scrum half who produced a fine individual run to capitalise on a concerted move started from a lineout inside his own 22. He touched down wide out and the conversion attempt rebounded from the cross bar.

In the final minute the Quins produced a similar move, instigated by a Franke Friconnet break from deep inside his own half, but a knock on near the Exmouth line was followed by the final whistle.

On Saturday the Chiefs resume their league campaign after a two-week break as they travel to Bridgwater and Albion.

At the Blackmore Field the Quins entertain Honiton 2nds in a local derby. The kick-off is at 2.30pm.