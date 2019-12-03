Advanced search

Sidmouth Quins hold off late comeback to defeat Exmouth III in entertaining contest

PUBLISHED: 14:15 03 December 2019

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

With Sidmouth Chiefs not having a game the spotlight, on the final Saturday of November, was very much on the Sidmouth 2nd XV, writes Terry O'Brien.

The Quins were more than up to the task as they and Exmouth 3rd XV overcame the windy conditions to produce an entertaining game in which the Quins held off a late Exmouth comeback to reverse an earlier defeat at Exmouth and record their eighth win of the season, defeating the visitors.

The Quins were rewarded for a strong start with a penalty kicked by Adam Squance in the fifth minute.

The next half hour was evenly contested with both sides having their moments in attack but defences dominating.

While fly half Jake Watts kicked well to gain valuable ground, the Quins might have used their backline more often. Cian Warren on the right wing looked particularly dangerous on the few occasions he received the ball.

It was a strong run from Warren which set up the position from which the Quins scored their first try. He took play into the opposing 22, where the forwards took over with a series of pick-and-go moves until an offload by Franke Friconnet found Chris Otway in support to crash over near the posts. Adam Squance kicked the conversion for a ten-point halftime lead.

After the restart, the Quins started to bring their backs into the game more and a break in the centre by Dan Rugg started a move which took play from his own 22 to the opposite end of the pitch.

The Quins eventually increased their lead by more pragmatic means. They kicked a penalty for a lineout inside the Exmouth 22 and set up a driving maul. Neil Barratt peeled off to set up a ruck near the line, where James Perchard-Richards drove over for an unconverted try.

With 10 minutes to play, the visitors broke their duck when their outside centre wrong footed the cover defence to sprint in from the 22 for a fine individual try. The conversion was unsuccessful.

This inspired Exmouth to produce a strong finish and a second try to produce a tense finish. This time it was the scrum half who produced a fine individual run to capitalise on a concerted move started from a lineout inside his own 22. He touched down wide out and the conversion attempt rebounded from the cross bar.

In the final minute the Quins produced a similar move, instigated by a Franke Friconnet break from deep inside his own half, but a knock on near the Exmouth line was followed by the final whistle.

On Saturday the Chiefs resume their league campaign after a two-week break as they travel to Bridgwater and Albion.

At the Blackmore Field the Quins entertain Honiton 2nds in a local derby. The kick-off is at 2.30pm.

Most Read

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

‘Luck is a big part of life’ Former prisoner of war celebrates 100th birthday in Sidmouth

Raymond Savage just before his 100th birthday. Ref shs 47 19TI 4971. Picture: Terry Ife

The Donkey Sanctuary to feature on Channel 5’s Yorkshire Vet show

The Donkey Sanctuary's ambassador, TV's Yorkshire vet Peter Wright. Picture: Simon Horn

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Appeal launched to bring Headlight youth mental health programme into Sidmouth

Young people in the Sid Valley are not getting the support they need for mental health problems. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

‘Luck is a big part of life’ Former prisoner of war celebrates 100th birthday in Sidmouth

Raymond Savage just before his 100th birthday. Ref shs 47 19TI 4971. Picture: Terry Ife

The Donkey Sanctuary to feature on Channel 5’s Yorkshire Vet show

The Donkey Sanctuary's ambassador, TV's Yorkshire vet Peter Wright. Picture: Simon Horn

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Appeal launched to bring Headlight youth mental health programme into Sidmouth

Young people in the Sid Valley are not getting the support they need for mental health problems. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Quins hold off late comeback to defeat Exmouth III in entertaining contest

Honiton rugby action

Ottery St Mary Under-14s exit cup after rare defeat

Seb Copp in action for Ottery U14s during their cup meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Sidmouth Raiders U16s suffer penalty shoot-out woe

Beer win well at Kentisbeare to sit sixth in the Macron League top flight table

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2599. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists