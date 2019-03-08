Sidmouth Quins see off Ottery XV in annual match

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. Picture: Terry Ife

A crowd gathered at the Blackmore Field, enjoying the glorious spring weather, for the annual match between the Quins and an Ottery XV, a contest ultimately won by the Quins 55-15, writes Terry O’Brien.

The Quins were celebrating winning their Devon Merit and put on a good show to win comfortably, but Ottery had their moments and dominated the opening 10 minutes, without reward.

On their first visit into Ottery territory, the Quins opened the scoring, when they exploited an overlap to send Tom Osborne over for an unconverted try.

The Quins took control through the middle of the half to notch up three more tries. Tom Woodruff cut a good angle to break through and run in from 30 metres.

Glenn Channing sold a dummy and side stepped the fullback to touch down under the posts. And Ben West wrong footed the cover to finish off a good handling move. Glenn Channing converted all three tries.

Ottery came back to finish the half strongly and were rewarded when Joe Herbert powered his way over from close range after a long period of pressure on the Sidmouth line. The try was unconverted leaving the halftime score at 26-5.

A few minutes after the restart, Ottery further reduced the arrears when Matt Sullivan finished off slick handling move.

The Quins hit back when Ben Salter came off his wing to take a short pass from his fly half to cut through from a five-metre scrum. Adam Squance kicked the conversion.

Ottery scored a third try, and Joe Herbert's second, when the prop ran over on the blind side of a ruck near the line.

The Quins took control in the final quarter to run in four unanswered and unconverted tries scored by Ben West, Dan Trim and two from Tom Woodruff to complete his hat-trick.

The Quins are due to finish their season on Saturday (April 27) when Brixham 2nds visit the Blackmore Field for a 3pm kick-off.