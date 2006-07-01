Advanced search

Sidmouth RFC back in time - picture special from the 2006/07 season

PUBLISHED: 13:14 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 19 April 2020

Sidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFE

Sidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFE

Archant

Picture special from the 2006/07 season for Sidmouth RFC

Sidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFESidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFE

As we continue to have no sport to either look forward to – or indeed, report on, we continue to trawl our picture archives to come up with sets of pictures that remind us of ‘happier times’.

This current coronavirus pandemic that has changed our lives so dramatically in 2020, will eventually come under control and life, as we knew it, will surely return.

For now we have to make do with sporting ‘memories’ and here’s one such occasion.

We have gone back to the 2006/07 season to present a series of photographs of Sidmouth Town action.

Sidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFESidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFE

We’d love to hear of your sporting memory – be that from whatever was / is your chosen sport.

Please remember to keep sporting articles to around 350 word and include all surnames.

Send articles along with pictures (these, please, as j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb) to sidmouthherald.sport@archant.co.uk

Sidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFESidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFE

The photographs for this picture special were taken by TERRY IFE

Sidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFESidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFE

Sidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFESidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFE

Sidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFESidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFE

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concern for missing 86-year-old from Talaton

Jean Fellas, aged 86, was last seen at her home in Talaton on April 17.

Most Read

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concern for missing 86-year-old from Talaton

Jean Fellas, aged 86, was last seen at her home in Talaton on April 17.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth RFC back in time - picture special from the 2006/07 season

Sidmouth RFC action from the 2006 07 season. Picture TERRY IFE

Tom O’Flaherty signs new deal at Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Sidmouth

The Balfour, Sidmouth. Ref shs 43 17TI 2350. Picture: Terry Ife

Did your parents or grandparents talk about VE Day 1945?

VE Day parade. Picture: Sidmouth Herald Archive

Otters too hot for the Tigers / Sidmouth Town beaten / Beer sunk Exmouth Town - East Devon Virtual League latest

Football generic picture
Drive 24