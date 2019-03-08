Advanced search

Sidmouth RFC celebrate the achievements of the club's junior section youngest teams

PUBLISHED: 08:50 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 23 May 2019

Sidmouth RFC juniors; Under-7s, 8s and 9s, enjoyed their end of season awards ceremony, held at the Blackmore Club House, writes Simon Dunstan.

With over 70 children and their families present they were welcomed by an opening season review from rugby club director Matt Barrett , then followed by each age groups' coaching staff summarising the past playing year including a review of the matches played , festivals attended and club tours.

Across all of the age groups the message was the same, with the Coaches full of praise for the players commitment, progression and how well all players had represented Sidmouth RFC in upholding the core values of rugby - teamwork, respect, discipline, enjoyment and sportsmanship.

In terms of the playing awards, they were presented as follows:

Under-7s: Player of the Year - Rupert Le Carpentier and Henry Trim; Most Improved Player - Brandon Hiles and Ethan Thomas; Clubman - William Goody and Alice Gregory

Under-8s: Player of the Year - George Bower; Most Improved Player -Milo Barrett; Clubman - Eddie Eul-Brown

Under-9s: Player of the Year - Will Creek; Most Improved Player - Felix Chatwin; Clubman - Zac Dunstan and Players' Player - Oscar Burston.

Simon Turley, who has been with the club as a volunteer, coach and is also the current fixture secretary, was presented with the Richard Sawbridge which is presented each year in memory of the late Richard Sawbridge, who did so much for Sidmouth Rugby Club. The ward recognises one individual whose exceptional effort and contribution makes SFRC a great club to be part of. As an award, it is not restricted to players and coaches, It is open to all those who help, volunteer, encourage and participate in our great sport.

All of the players and coaches now deserve a well-earned rest before the season kicks off again on Sunday, September 1. If your child, or children are aged from five to 16 and would like to give rugby a try then get in contact with the junior coaching team at www.sidmouthrfc.co.uk

