Promoted Sidmouth begin new season with tough opener

Preparations for life in a new division can truly begin as Sidmouth RFC's 19/20 Tribute South West 1 West fixtures have been released.

The Chiefs will begin the season with a tough trip away to Gloucestershire side Cleve. Cleve are also newcomers to the league having been relegated from the South West Premier last season.

Sidmouth's first home tie of the season comes against Credition, who were also promoted last campaign from the Western Counties West alongside Sidmouth.

The team's first fixture of 2020 sees them host Devonport Services while they finish the campaign with the reverse of their opening fixture when Cleve visit Blackmore Field.

Sidmouth will cover a total of 2,026 miles during the season as they travel long distances to the east and the west.

The furthest journey is the 150-mile round trip from Blackmore Field to Newent. The team will also travel 248 miles when they play St Ives in Cornwall.

Sidmouth RFC's fixtures in full:

Cleve - Sidmouth (Saturday, September 7)

Sidmouth - Crediton (Saturday, September 14)

Devonport Services - Sidmouth (Saturday, September 21)

Sidmouth - Hornets (Saturday, September 28)

Keynsham - Sidmouth (Saturday, October 12)

Newent - Sidmouth (Saturday, October 19)

Sidmouth - Newton Abbot (Saturday, October 26)

North Petherton - Sidmouth (Saturday, November 9)

Thornbury - Sidmouth (Saturday, November 16)

Sidmouth - St Ives (Saturday, November 23)

Bridgwater and Albion - Sidmouth (Saturday, December 7)

Sidmouth - Chew Valley (Saturday, December 14)

Crediton - Sidmouth (Saturday, December 21)

Sidmouth - Devonport Services (Saturday, January 4)

Hornets - Sidmouth (Saturday, January 11)

Sidmouth - Keynsham (Saturday, January 18)

Lydney - Sidmouth (Saturday, February 1)

Sidmouth - Newent (Saturday, February 8)

Newton Abbot - Sidmouth (Saturday, February 15)

Sidmouth - North Petherton (Saturday, February 29)

Sidmouth - Thornbury (Saturday, March 7)

St Ives - Sidmouth (Saturday, March 21)

Sidmouth - Bridgwater and Albion (Saturday, March 28)

Chew Valley - Sidmouth (Saturday, March 4)

Sidmouth - Cleve (Saturday, March 18)

