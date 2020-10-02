Sidmouth RFC forced to cancel planned inter-club touch rugby meeting
PUBLISHED: 09:49 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 02 October 2020
Archant
There will, sadly, be no senior action in terms of on-field play, at the Blackmore home of Sidmouth RFC this Saturday.
That’s because the planned inter-club touch rugby series with Crediton and Tiverton has been cancelled by mutual consent in light of the current upsurge in coronavirus infections.
This weekend junior rugby will continue as normal.
However, there will be action, of sorts, with the news that the clubhouse bar will be open on Friday from 5pm to 10pm.
The clubhouse bar will also be open from 2pm on Sunday (October 4) with the big screen TV showing the Exeter Chiefs versus Wasps match, kicking off at 3pm.
