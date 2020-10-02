Advanced search

Sidmouth RFC forced to cancel planned inter-club touch rugby meeting

PUBLISHED: 09:49 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 02 October 2020

Rugby ball.

Rugby ball.

Archant

There will, sadly, be no senior action in terms of on-field play, at the Blackmore home of Sidmouth RFC this Saturday.

That’s because the planned inter-club touch rugby series with Crediton and Tiverton has been cancelled by mutual consent in light of the current upsurge in coronavirus infections.

This weekend junior rugby will continue as normal.

However, there will be action, of sorts, with the news that the clubhouse bar will be open on Friday from 5pm to 10pm.

The clubhouse bar will also be open from 2pm on Sunday (October 4) with the big screen TV showing the Exeter Chiefs versus Wasps match, kicking off at 3pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Tim Wigram all set for his London Marathon fund raising effort being undertaken right here in East Devon

East Devon resident Tim Wigram who is running the 2020 London Marathon. With only 100 elite athletes allowed to run in London, Tim is, like thousads of others, running a 'virtual' marathon, in his case running from Lyme Regis to Exmouth. Picture; TIM WIGRAM

Sidmouth Town latest - Hughes a clever lad! Town net inside 10 seconds

Sidmouth Town Football Club ahead of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign. Picture: STFC

Ottery chairman: The first month has been one of real progress

Johnson nets four goals as Town fourths see off Exmouth Town thirds

Football on pitch

Ottery St Mary Football Club number two: We have enjoyed a fantastic period of transition

Ottery St Mary's new manager Billy Rouse with Mark Flay who will be joining him as assistant manager atWashbrook Meadow. Picture: OSMFC