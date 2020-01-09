Advanced search

Sidmouth RFC Girls U15s face big Sunday cup tie at Sidford (2pm)

PUBLISHED: 09:27 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 09 January 2020

Sidmouth U15 girls match poster for their national competition semi-final fixture. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth U15 girls match poster for their national competition semi-final fixture. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Archant

Sidmouth Under-15 girls are gearing up for a big day this coming Sunday (January 12).

The girls are taking on Winscombe in the regional quarter-finals of the National U15 Girls Cup competition.

The game is being played at Sidford with a 2pm start time.

To date this season the Sidmouth U15 girls have beaten all that have been put before them and another win on Sunday will take them one step closer to the latter stages of a national competition.

It is hoped that as many Sidmouth RFC - and indeed other rug by followers - will be able to get along to Sidford and cheer the girls on.

What's more, the club are keen to invite more girls and ladies to get along and join them in a sport that offers so much on and off the pitch. To find out more about all things Sidmouth RFC and ion particular the girls' section, visit the Sidmouth RFC website at www.sidmouthrfc.co.uk

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth RFC Girls U15s face big Sunday cup tie at Sidford (2pm)

Sidmouth U15 girls match poster for their national competition semi-final fixture. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

SOHC men’s 1st XI start second half of league campaign away at Westbury

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth Running Club members out in force at different Parkrun events

Kyle Baker with Nikita Kay (right) at the Happy New Year 2020 Richmond Park Parkrun. Picture: SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Exeter Racecourse to welcome Exeter City Football Club for Tuesday race meeting

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

60 years and going strong! Sidmouth couple celebrate a marriage more precious than a diamond…

SH - 60 years and going strong! Sidmouth couple celebrate a marriage more precious than a diamond…
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists