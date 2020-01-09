Sidmouth RFC Girls U15s face big Sunday cup tie at Sidford (2pm)

Sidmouth U15 girls match poster for their national competition semi-final fixture. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC Archant

Sidmouth Under-15 girls are gearing up for a big day this coming Sunday (January 12).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The girls are taking on Winscombe in the regional quarter-finals of the National U15 Girls Cup competition.

The game is being played at Sidford with a 2pm start time.

To date this season the Sidmouth U15 girls have beaten all that have been put before them and another win on Sunday will take them one step closer to the latter stages of a national competition.

It is hoped that as many Sidmouth RFC - and indeed other rug by followers - will be able to get along to Sidford and cheer the girls on.

What's more, the club are keen to invite more girls and ladies to get along and join them in a sport that offers so much on and off the pitch. To find out more about all things Sidmouth RFC and ion particular the girls' section, visit the Sidmouth RFC website at www.sidmouthrfc.co.uk