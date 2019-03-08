Advanced search

Sidmouth RFC hosting a Rugby World Cup Final breakfast

PUBLISHED: 12:19 31 October 2019

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2765. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2765. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Rugby Club are hosting a Rugby World Cup Final breakfast in their Blackmore clubhouse.

Tomorrow's (Saturday) World Cup final in Japan between England and South Africa has a 9am kick-off and so the club is doing what rugby clubs the length and breadth of England are doing, opening their doors to show the match and serving a breakfast.

In Sidmouth's case the food on offer is bacon baps and springbok sausage, with it all getting under way from 8am.

The bar will be open and the club is keen to say that non members will be made very welcome.

