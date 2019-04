Sidmouth RFC hosting Devon finals on Sunday at their Blackmore home

Rugby ball. Archant

The Blackmore home of Sidmouth RFC is set to stage some top class junior rugby on Sunday (April 28).

At 1pm it's the Devon RFU Under-15 Plate competition final with Devonport Services taking on Withycombe.

That game is followed, at 3pm, by the Under-15 Cup final which will be contested by Ivybridge and Newton Abbot.