Sidmouth RFC receive a signed All Blacks shirt
PUBLISHED: 12:40 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 19 September 2019
Archant
Sidmouth RFC now have a New Zealand All Blacks signed shirt amongst the many other items on display in their Blackmore clubhouse.
The shirt was handed over to club chairman Matt Barrett by a former All Black, Zinzan Brooke.
Zinzan played more than 50 times for the All Blacks and kicked a famous drop goal against England in the 1995 World Cup semi-final in South Africa. He was at the Blackmore as a guest of David Salter, a former Sidmouth player and major sponsor through Fords South West and Clearvac International, who sponsored the Chief's first home game of the new league season against Crediton. David met Zinzan in the 1980s when they both played for Eden Park Rugby Club in Auckland.