Sidmouth RFC receive a signed All Blacks shirt

Zinzan Brooke presents a signed New Zealand All Blacks shirt toSidmouth RFC chairman Matt Barrett. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC Archant

Sidmouth RFC now have a New Zealand All Blacks signed shirt amongst the many other items on display in their Blackmore clubhouse.

The shirt was handed over to club chairman Matt Barrett by a former All Black, Zinzan Brooke.

Zinzan played more than 50 times for the All Blacks and kicked a famous drop goal against England in the 1995 World Cup semi-final in South Africa. He was at the Blackmore as a guest of David Salter, a former Sidmouth player and major sponsor through Fords South West and Clearvac International, who sponsored the Chief's first home game of the new league season against Crediton. David met Zinzan in the 1980s when they both played for Eden Park Rugby Club in Auckland.