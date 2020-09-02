Sidmouth RFC to stage a full weekend of special events

Sidmouth Rugby Club have moved quickly in response to the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announcing a further step in the road to the resumption of rugby.

The RFU issued a press release late last week that advised club that, from Tuesday 1 September, they are able to start limited and restricted contact rugby training and organise inter-club non-contact fixtures.

As a result, the Chiefs have announced a big weekend of rugby activities for next weekend from Friday September 11 to Sunday September 13.

A busy weekend for the club is launched on Friday (September 11) with ‘Senior’s Fun’ all getting underway from 7pm and including a social gathering, games and a barbecue, all taking place at the club’s Blackmore home.

On Saturday (September 12), again at the Blackmore, with a 1pm start, it’s ‘Pitch Up and Play’ which is set to be a ‘tough rugby’ event complete with barbecue and, in attendance will be coaches from the colts and junior sections.

On Sunday (September 13) there’s a 9.30am start for ‘Junior Rugby’ at the club’s Sidford base. On the same day, but back at the Blackmore from 2pm, it’s ‘Girls Training’.

A busy weekend will be rounded off with a showing on the big screen TV in the Blackmore clubhouse of the Exeter Chiefs versus Saracens match which kicks-off at 4.30pm.