Sidmouth RFC Under-11s – picture gallery from their final match

PUBLISHED: 19:56 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:17 02 May 2019

Sidmouth RFC Under-11s line up at the end of their 2018/19 season. Picture SIMON HORN

Simon Horn

Sidmouth RFC Under-11s took part in a ‘fun tournament’ where the emphasis was certainly on youngsters enjoying their rugby.

Sidmouth were in action against Plymouth side oaks, Exeter Saracens, Topsham, Newton Abbot and South Molton.

It was the final time that this group of players will be together for the girls – who have played a big part in a fine season for the Under-11s – are leaving the team to play in their own team next season.

Great fun was had by all during a day of many matches in a round-robin format.

