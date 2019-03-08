Sidmouth RFC win Easter Saturday Cup final to complete league and cup double
PUBLISHED: 17:07 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 20 April 2019
Sidmouth RFC are the pride of the town this Easter after they completed a league and cup double, winning the Devon Intermediate Cup, beating Crediton 39-19 before the biggest turnout seen at the Blackmore in many a year.
The victory comes just seven days after the Chiefs claimed the Tribute Western Counties (W) title and so it means the Blackmore men have a double does of success to toast from this rugby season.
Make sure of your copy of the Sidmouth Herald this week (out on Friday April 26) which will carry a match report and pictures from the cup success.
There was also Easter Saturday big cup action for two other East Devon clubs.
Honiton are the toast of East Devon rugby – and arguably rugby across the West County – on this penultimate Saturday of April – for they have reached Twickenham!
The Lacemen travelled to Hampshire to take on Portsmouth RFC in the national semi-final of the Senior Vase and they won 34-20 to book a berth at Twickenham next month.
There will be a full match report in this weeks Midweek herald – complete with pictures – which is out on Wednesday (April 24).
In the other semi final North Allerton RFC beat Leicester Forest 36-30 and so the Lacemen and North Allerton will meet at Twickenham in the national final which is et for Sunday, May 5.
Exmouth could not quite end the season on a high with some silverware as they went down in the final of the Devon Cup, beaten 61-22 by a powerful Barnstaple side.
Barum had finished the league term as runners-up to all-conquering Bournemouth and the Cockles, who had lost in the league game at Barum – but won the reverse fixture at the Imperial Ground – were without a number of senior players for the cup final held in North Devon at the home of Barnstaple RFC.