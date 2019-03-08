Sidmouth RFC win Easter Saturday Cup final to complete league and cup double

Sidmouth RFC celebrate their Tribute Western Counties (W) title success. Picture SIDMOUTH RUGBY CLUB Archant

Sidmouth RFC are the pride of the town this Easter after they completed a league and cup double, winning the Devon Intermediate Cup, beating Crediton 39-19 before the biggest turnout seen at the Blackmore in many a year.

The victory comes just seven days after the Chiefs claimed the Tribute Western Counties (W) title and so it means the Blackmore men have a double does of success to toast from this rugby season.

There was also Easter Saturday big cup action for two other East Devon clubs.

Honiton are the toast of East Devon rugby – and arguably rugby across the West County – on this penultimate Saturday of April – for they have reached Twickenham!

The Lacemen travelled to Hampshire to take on Portsmouth RFC in the national semi-final of the Senior Vase and they won 34-20 to book a berth at Twickenham next month.

In the other semi final North Allerton RFC beat Leicester Forest 36-30 and so the Lacemen and North Allerton will meet at Twickenham in the national final which is et for Sunday, May 5.

Exmouth could not quite end the season on a high with some silverware as they went down in the final of the Devon Cup, beaten 61-22 by a powerful Barnstaple side.

Barum had finished the league term as runners-up to all-conquering Bournemouth and the Cockles, who had lost in the league game at Barum – but won the reverse fixture at the Imperial Ground – were without a number of senior players for the cup final held in North Devon at the home of Barnstaple RFC.