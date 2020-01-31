Sidmouth Rugby Club running a half-term rugby camp

Sidmouth Rugby Club are set to run a half-term rugby camp.

The poster advertising the Sidmouth RFC half-term course. Picture: SRFC

It takes place on Friday, February 21 and will be held at the Sidmouth RFC Byes Close ground at Sidford [EX10 9PY], running from 9am through to 3pm.

The half-term event is aimed at boys and girls aged from six to 14.

The cost is just £15 plus the Eventbrite fee of £1.76 and booking can be completed by visiting www.eolasplus.co.uk/camps. Please note that lunch is not included.