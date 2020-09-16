Video
WATCH: Sidmouth Town Rugby Football Club in training
PUBLISHED: 13:52 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 16 September 2020
Archant
Sidmouth Town Rugby Footbal Club have put together a video showing some of their sides in training.
The video features action from Colts and U16s taking part in training last weekend as well as the girls and women’s teams praciticing.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.