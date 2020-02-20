Sidmouth's South West One West away record is amongst the best in the section

SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Sidmouth's away record in this season South West One West campaign stands right up there with the best of the away records in the division.

The Chiefs have so far won four of their 10 away matches, enjoying success at Crediton (33-5), Newton Abbot (29-23), Bridgwater and Albion (27-24) and North Petherton (29-23).

There's only one team in the South West One West diviison that can better the Sidmouth away record and that is Thornbury, who have won five away games.

Bridgwater & Albion, Hornets and Lydney are the three other teams to have recorded four away wins.

North Petherton, Newent and Chew Valley have each won on opposition home grounds three times while both Keynsham and Devonport Services have won two away games so far this season.

Cleve and Crediton have both won just once on their travels and one team, Newton Abbot, have yet to win an away game having been beaten in each of their 10 away league games so far.

The complete breakdown of away form for each club in the South West One West table is:

Thornbury WLWLLLLWLWW

Hornets DWWWLLLW

Sidmouth LLLWWLWWLL

Lydney LLWLLWLWW

Bridgwater & Albion WLLWLWWLL

North Petherton LWLWLLLWL

Newent LLLLWWLWL

Chew Valley LWLLWLWLL

Devonport Services WLLWLDLD

Keynsham LLLLLLWLLW

Cleve LLLLLWL

Crediton WLLLLLLLL

Newton Abbot LLLLLLLLLL