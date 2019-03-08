Advanced search

Sidmouth suffer blow to title hopes with defeat at Winscombe

PUBLISHED: 16:32 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 16 March 2019

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth’s hopes of winning the Tribute Western Counties (W) title suffered another blow as they lost for the second successive Saturday, beaten 25-21 at Winscombe.

The loss means that Sidmouth have now won just one of their last five games – that a home win over Chard which followed a draw with Wellington while they lost games at Bideford and Crediton as well as this latest reversal at Winscombe. With morning leaders Crediton also losing – they went down at Wellington where they lost 30-18- it means the top four in the table are now just separated by four points with each side – Crediton, Wellington, Sidmouth and St Austell , having four games left to play.

Sidmouth trailed 6-0 to two penalties before they scored a converted try just before the break to go in at half-time holding a 7-6 lead. It became 14-11 to Sidmouth before a converted try extended their advantage to 21-11.

Table after the March 16 matches

P W D L F A Pts

Crediton 22 18 1 3 509 336 84

Wellington 22 17 2 3 679 324 83

Sidmouth 22 16 2 4 661 333 82

St Austell 22 15 1 6 504 337 80

Those remaining games are:

For SIDMOUTH – they go to Falmouth (March 23), then host Kingsbridge (March 30) before entertaining Paignton (April 6) and then visiting Saltash on the final Saturday of the season, April 13.

CREDITON – Travel to St Austell next (March 23), then host Tiverton (March 30) before they visit Truro (April 6) and then end their campaign with an April 13, home meeting with Wadebridge Camels.

WELLINGTON – Travel first to Wadebridge Camels (March 23) and then Winscombe (March 30) before entertaining Bideford (April 6) and they end their league campaign with an April 13 trip to Chard.

ST AUSTELL – Begin their run-in with a March 23 home game against Crediton before a March 30, trip to Falmouth. They then host Kingsbridge on April 6, before ending their challenge with an April 13 trip to Paignton.

