Sidmouth teenager says thank you to all who played a part in sending him to Japan

Cole Monaghan with Leon, who, together with Mel at Sidmouth based Headliners Barbers, has helped the teenager with his fund raising efforts to take his place in japan with the Exeter College U18 rugby team. Picture WADE MONAGHAN Archant

Sidmouth teenager Cole Monaghan is now in Japan to take part in an international rugby tournament.

Cole is part of the Exeter College squad that is representing England in Japan.

The teenager had to some fundraising – as did all those taking part – and he is keen to issue a massive round of thanks to everyone who contributed to enable him to take his place on this 'experience of a life time' trip.

He says: “I would like to say a big thank you, to everyone that has supported my fundraising efforts for U18 global rugby tournament in Japan where, as part of Exeter college team will be representing England U18's.

“I'd especially like to say a huge thank you to Leon and Mel at Headliners Barbers for raising funds with a collection tin for the last three months and to Fords trade counter for their collection tin.

“Also a big thank you to Dukes Inn, A&J carpenters and Clearvac for their match shirt sponsorship.

“Finally, I'd like to say a resounding thank you to everyone who has helped me make this trip possible.”