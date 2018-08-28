Sidmouth teenager set for Japanese experience in Sanix World Youth Rugby Tournament

Sidmouth's Cole Monaghan, who is set to travel to Japan with Exeter Collge U18 rugby team for a world-renowned tournament. Picture: WADE MONAGHAN Archant

Cole Monaghan, a Sidmouth 16-year-old, has been selected to play in the Sanix World Youth Rugby Tournament that is being held in Japan later this year.

The teenager has been selected in the squad that will represent Exeter College U18 rugby team that has been invited by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to represent England ‘Schools and Colleges’ at the tournament that is taking place in April and May of this year and hosted by the Japanese RFU.

The Exeter team will get the chance to play against teams from all over the world such as Australia, Fiji, France, New Zealand and Japan.

Cole’s match shirt has very kindly been sponsored by Dukes of Sidmouth. Each player in the party needs to raise £1,500 towards the trip and Cole is now, with the help of family and friends, undertaking the fund-raising effort.

Cole has the support of the junior section at Sidmouth RFC, where he has collection tins at the club’s Sunday morning training at the Sidford pitches.

Collection tins have also been kindly allowed at Ford’s of Sidmouth, on the trade counter and also at Headliner’s Barber Shop, where donated raffle prizes are also being collected.

However, any outside sponsorship would also be very welcome and appreciated.

A Just Giving Page has been set up to appeal for donations to this worthy cause:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/exetercollegesupportgroupjapan2019

The link can also be found on Facebook page ‘Exe Coll Support Group Japan 2019’ and the Sidmouth RFC website which can be found at www.sidmouthrfc.co.uk

We wish Cole every success in his fund-raising and of course on his ‘Japanese experience’.