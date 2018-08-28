Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth teenager set for Japanese experience in Sanix World Youth Rugby Tournament

PUBLISHED: 12:02 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 27 January 2019

Sidmouth's Cole Monaghan, who is set to travel to Japan with Exeter Collge U18 rugby team for a world-renowned tournament. Picture: WADE MONAGHAN

Sidmouth's Cole Monaghan, who is set to travel to Japan with Exeter Collge U18 rugby team for a world-renowned tournament. Picture: WADE MONAGHAN

Archant

Cole Monaghan, a Sidmouth 16-year-old, has been selected to play in the Sanix World Youth Rugby Tournament that is being held in Japan later this year.

The teenager has been selected in the squad that will represent Exeter College U18 rugby team that has been invited by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to represent England ‘Schools and Colleges’ at the tournament that is taking place in April and May of this year and hosted by the Japanese RFU.

The Exeter team will get the chance to play against teams from all over the world such as Australia, Fiji, France, New Zealand and Japan.

Cole’s match shirt has very kindly been sponsored by Dukes of Sidmouth. Each player in the party needs to raise £1,500 towards the trip and Cole is now, with the help of family and friends, undertaking the fund-raising effort.

Cole has the support of the junior section at Sidmouth RFC, where he has collection tins at the club’s Sunday morning training at the Sidford pitches.

Collection tins have also been kindly allowed at Ford’s of Sidmouth, on the trade counter and also at Headliner’s Barber Shop, where donated raffle prizes are also being collected.

However, any outside sponsorship would also be very welcome and appreciated.

A Just Giving Page has been set up to appeal for donations to this worthy cause:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/exetercollegesupportgroupjapan2019

The link can also be found on Facebook page ‘Exe Coll Support Group Japan 2019’ and the Sidmouth RFC website which can be found at www.sidmouthrfc.co.uk

We wish Cole every success in his fund-raising and of course on his ‘Japanese experience’.

Most Read

Sidmouth to lose another bank following Santander announcement

Santander, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Swimmer drowned after drinking during picnic on beach near Sidmouth

Devon County Hall in Exeter.

Road out of Ottery reopened after car ends up in ditch

Chineway Road is closed in both directions. Picture: Google Maps

‘No brainer’ proposal to make Sidmouth street 20mph to go before traffic committee

Temple Street traffic. Ref shh 21 18TI 4168. Picture: Terry Ife

Challenge to £55,000 price tag to replace Ottery footbridge following bid rejection

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Sidmouth to lose another bank following Santander announcement

Santander, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Swimmer drowned after drinking during picnic on beach near Sidmouth

Devon County Hall in Exeter.

Road out of Ottery reopened after car ends up in ditch

Chineway Road is closed in both directions. Picture: Google Maps

‘No brainer’ proposal to make Sidmouth street 20mph to go before traffic committee

#includeImage($article, 225)

Challenge to £55,000 price tag to replace Ottery footbridge following bid rejection

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth teenager set for Japanese experience in Sanix World Youth Rugby Tournament

Sidmouth's Cole Monaghan, who is set to travel to Japan with Exeter Collge U18 rugby team for a world-renowned tournament. Picture: WADE MONAGHAN

David prepares to go the distance to raise money for Sidmouth teenager’s brain tumour research campaign

David Salter with his two daughers as he prepares to cycle from London to Paris in one day. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Exeter Chiefs trio extend stays at Sandy Park

Exeter Chiefs

Ottery cafe celebrates first year in business

Owner of The Silver Otter Caroline Packer (holding cake) with Manager Helen Holmes. Ref sho 04 19TI 8745. Picture: Terry Ife

Slowing Down - East Devon property with Nigel Bishop, of Recoco

Seaton Beach Apartments.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists