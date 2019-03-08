Sidmouth U13 girl's show great spirit in latest outing
PUBLISHED: 15:47 11 October 2019
Archant
Although low numbers the Sidmouth under 13 Girls played their hearts out for their 1st game of the season, writes Simon Dunstan.
A friendly cluster of Brixham, Kingsbridge and Devonport saw Sidmouth having to be lent a couple of players which Kingsbridge help out on.
First game against Brixham saw a Sidmouth win 6-3. Second game against Devonport was a Sidmouth Win 4- 3.
Third and final game against Kingsbridge after Sidmouth up at half time saw a loss finishing at 4-6 to Kingsbridge. Great rugby to watch from the side lines with all Girls enjoying themselves. If you are in year 7 or 8 and would like to join the team please contact head coach Aaron Patch via www.sidmouthrfc.co.uk.