Sidmouth U13 girl's show great spirit in latest outing

The Sidmouth RFC U13 girls Archant

Although low numbers the Sidmouth under 13 Girls played their hearts out for their 1st game of the season, writes Simon Dunstan.

A friendly cluster of Brixham, Kingsbridge and Devonport saw Sidmouth having to be lent a couple of players which Kingsbridge help out on.

First game against Brixham saw a Sidmouth win 6-3. Second game against Devonport was a Sidmouth Win 4- 3.

Third and final game against Kingsbridge after Sidmouth up at half time saw a loss finishing at 4-6 to Kingsbridge. Great rugby to watch from the side lines with all Girls enjoying themselves. If you are in year 7 or 8 and would like to join the team please contact head coach Aaron Patch via www.sidmouthrfc.co.uk.