Sidmouth U13 girl's show great spirit in latest outing

PUBLISHED: 15:47 11 October 2019

The Sidmouth RFC U13 girls

Archant

Although low numbers the Sidmouth under 13 Girls played their hearts out for their 1st game of the season, writes Simon Dunstan.

A friendly cluster of Brixham, Kingsbridge and Devonport saw Sidmouth having to be lent a couple of players which Kingsbridge help out on.

First game against Brixham saw a Sidmouth win 6-3. Second game against Devonport was a Sidmouth Win 4- 3.

Third and final game against Kingsbridge after Sidmouth up at half time saw a loss finishing at 4-6 to Kingsbridge. Great rugby to watch from the side lines with all Girls enjoying themselves. If you are in year 7 or 8 and would like to join the team please contact head coach Aaron Patch via www.sidmouthrfc.co.uk.

