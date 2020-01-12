Sidmouth U13 rugby players enjoy integrated training session

Rugby ball. Archant

Sidmouth Under-13s launched their 2020 rugby action by taking part in what was an integrated training session involving youngster fro other local clubs.

The purpose of the exercise was to learn from each other, both players and coaches, and to get to know each other at both levels, to broaden the local 'rugby family' and enrich the playing experience.

The boys, some a little heavier for their Christmas celebrations, threw themselves into the mass warm-up before being split into completely mixed groups to circulate through five training stations, each run by coaching teams from the different clubs. The event culminated on a high with two close games, again with completely mixed teams, the boys learning to play with each other.

In the aftermath (and the inevitable kit-sort; "is this your rucking pad, and yes, those are my cones!) it was only too clear from the japing and muddy smiles that pan-Devon friendships had been born and an optimistic mood lay amongst the U13 boys rugby community.