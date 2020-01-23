Sidmouth U15 boys power into the Devon Plate semi-finals

Action from the Sidmouth Under-15s Devon Cup success over Paington. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC Archant

Sidmouth U15 boys powered their way into the last four of the Devon Cup with a 50-5 mauling of Paignton.

The Sidmouth team certainly rose to the occasion of what was an important cup tie and completely overwhelmed the visiting side to book their last four berth.

The game was 'won' by the halfway stage with Sidmouth leading 33-5 at the break. A feature of an impressive first half was some outstanding work from the forwards that created lots of gaps for the backs to exploit and, in turn, create try-scoring opportunities from.

In the second half the large numbers that this age group squad enjoys meant that fresh legs were introduced and the Sidmouth dominance continued to the final whistle. Sidmouth scored eight tries in total with the players to cross the whitewash being Fred Eul Barker, Louis Cornick, Finn Greysmark, and Ryan Cozens. The Devon Plate semi-final will see Sidmouth take on Plymouth-based OPMs on Sunday, February 2.