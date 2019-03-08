Sidmouth U15 girls impress in big win over Exeter Saracens

Sidmouth Under-15 girls impressed throughout as they recorded an emphatic 53-10 success over Exeter Saracens.

The win came a fortnight after the girl's had won their opening fixture of the new term, beating Exmouth 16-0.

Sidmouth captain Annabelle Bird opted to play the first half with the win in their favour and the contest was just a couple of minutes old when Daisy Grive fly-hacked her way through to score the games opening try.

It proved to be the first of four first half tries, two more were scored by Sidmouth and one by Saracens.

It was Saracens who struck first after the break, but then the Sidmouth back row of Ellie Monro Higgs, Ellie Wood and Lauren Provis took charge and, from one powerful surge, Tilly Wain crossed under the posts and fly-half Abi Alner tucked over the conversion.

Further tries followed with Jess Perry, Charlotte Starr and Abi Hext all crossing the whitewash. Georgina Craig then started pressing forward from full back and joining the teams other 'new girl', Aimee Simpson, linking well with Rosie Moore and Sophie Patmore as more tires were scored through to the final whistle. The game was played in a great spirit and watched by a large crowd.