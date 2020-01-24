Sidmouth U15 girls impress in meeting with combined Cullompton and Bideford team

Action from the Sidmouth Girls' U15s meeting with a combined Cullompton and Bideford team. Pictures: SIDMOUTH RFC Archant

Sidmouth Girls Under-15s took on what was a strong opposing team made up of players from Cullompton and Bideford.

Ahead of the kick-off it was clear that the opposition were a lot bigger than the Sidmouth team and so a tough match was anticipated.

The contest was actually fairly even with Sidmouth, despite scoring only eight tries to the 15 the combined team chalked up, gave as good as they got for long periods.

Both sets of players put lots into an entertaining contest and, for Sidmouth, the margin of defeat would surely have been greater had it not been for the outstanding defensive work of Tilly Bennet and Leah Patch, sometimes stopping raids on the try line itself!

At the other end of the pitch there were some enterprising break-away runs by Emma Nanceivell and Charlotte Mansfield that ultimately led to tries scored by Loa Daly.

Another impressive feature of the Sidmouth performance came in the scrum where they competed well, with Caity Tymm, in particular, showing that training is paying off.

A highlight of the game came when Maisie Herbert and Leah Patch hatched a plan, and with Leah kicking the ball down field with her mighty boot from her own half and Maisie chasing it, leaving the opposition trailing in her wake as she crossed for the 'Try of the Day'.

Once again the girls drew excellent support and one of those who had taken in the action was heard to remark: "That was a great game to watch and such a lovely atmosphere with the players clearly loving every minute and a feature was that both sides smiled their way through the entire match."