Advanced search

Sidmouth U15 girls impress in meeting with combined Cullompton and Bideford team

PUBLISHED: 12:59 24 January 2020

Action from the Sidmouth Girls' U15s meeting with a combined Cullompton and Bideford team. Pictures: SIDMOUTH RFC

Action from the Sidmouth Girls' U15s meeting with a combined Cullompton and Bideford team. Pictures: SIDMOUTH RFC

Archant

Sidmouth Girls Under-15s took on what was a strong opposing team made up of players from Cullompton and Bideford.

Action from the Sidmouth Girls' U15s meeting with a combined Cullompton and Bideford team. Pictures: SIDMOUTH RFCAction from the Sidmouth Girls' U15s meeting with a combined Cullompton and Bideford team. Pictures: SIDMOUTH RFC

Ahead of the kick-off it was clear that the opposition were a lot bigger than the Sidmouth team and so a tough match was anticipated.

The contest was actually fairly even with Sidmouth, despite scoring only eight tries to the 15 the combined team chalked up, gave as good as they got for long periods.

Both sets of players put lots into an entertaining contest and, for Sidmouth, the margin of defeat would surely have been greater had it not been for the outstanding defensive work of Tilly Bennet and Leah Patch, sometimes stopping raids on the try line itself!

At the other end of the pitch there were some enterprising break-away runs by Emma Nanceivell and Charlotte Mansfield that ultimately led to tries scored by Loa Daly.

Action from the Sidmouth Girls' U15s meeting with a combined Cullompton and Bideford team. Pictures: SIDMOUTH RFCAction from the Sidmouth Girls' U15s meeting with a combined Cullompton and Bideford team. Pictures: SIDMOUTH RFC

Another impressive feature of the Sidmouth performance came in the scrum where they competed well, with Caity Tymm, in particular, showing that training is paying off.

A highlight of the game came when Maisie Herbert and Leah Patch hatched a plan, and with Leah kicking the ball down field with her mighty boot from her own half and Maisie chasing it, leaving the opposition trailing in her wake as she crossed for the 'Try of the Day'.

Once again the girls drew excellent support and one of those who had taken in the action was heard to remark: "That was a great game to watch and such a lovely atmosphere with the players clearly loving every minute and a feature was that both sides smiled their way through the entire match."

Most Read

Empty town centre shop in Ottery to be sold at auction

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

First Sidmouth Repair Cafe of the year

The repair cafe volunteers at Christmas. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Sidmouth Rockfish restaurant on course for planning approval

The design for the restaurant at Sidmouth's converted Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth dog walker rescued after falling from Lyme harbour wall

Paddle boarders bring the rescued man ashore at Lyme Regis. Picture Bob Thompson

Glass splash defence panels installed

Testing of the new Sidmouth glass wall splash defence on the seafront. Picture: Alex Walton

Most Read

Empty town centre shop in Ottery to be sold at auction

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

First Sidmouth Repair Cafe of the year

The repair cafe volunteers at Christmas. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Sidmouth Rockfish restaurant on course for planning approval

The design for the restaurant at Sidmouth's converted Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth dog walker rescued after falling from Lyme harbour wall

Paddle boarders bring the rescued man ashore at Lyme Regis. Picture Bob Thompson

Glass splash defence panels installed

Testing of the new Sidmouth glass wall splash defence on the seafront. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Harris and Rudolph star in SOHC men’s 1st XI high-scoring draw at PGSOB

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth U15 girls impress in meeting with combined Cullompton and Bideford team

Action from the Sidmouth Girls' U15s meeting with a combined Cullompton and Bideford team. Pictures: SIDMOUTH RFC

Otterettes set for big Sunday home cup tie

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Baker at the double during heroic effort by nine-man SOHC 3rd XI at Minehead

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Winter League success for Crockett, Bosence and Holland

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24
Drive 24