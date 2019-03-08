Advanced search

Sidmouth U15 girls impress in meeting with Devonport/Tavistock

PUBLISHED: 08:39 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 16 October 2019

Sidmouth U15 girls played host to a mixed Devenport and Tavistock side on a glorious sunny October day last Sunday, writes Aimee Simpson.

The game kicked off with continued pressure from Sidmouth with a number of girls crossing the line from continued pressure and great rucking.

Tackle of the day went on the first tackle by Iris Huggins knocking here opposite number back which was quickly capitalised on by the girls. At half time Sidmouth lead by 5 tries to one.

After half time the Devenport coaches must have mentioned rucking to their team as the next 15 minutes were spent in the Sidmouth 22 with 3 tries going to Devenport. The spell was broken though when a counter ruck by Ellie Wood and Annabelle Bird left Sidmouths scrum half , Daisy Grove, an easy pick up and pass to Lauren Provis who then ran the entire length of the pitch. Some kick and chases from Abi Alner for the speedsters Charlotte Starr,Sophie Patmore, Jess Perry and Aimee Simpson added to the tries. It was finished off by a great passage of play where Georgina Craig off loaded in the tackle to Ellie Hughes who then passed it down the line of Rosie Moore and Charlotte Austen-Rigby for a score in the corner.

The final score of 78 to 36 also says how much Abi Alners kicking has improved this season with 9 out of 12 conversions. Thanks to Devenport as a great opposition playing the game in the right spirit.

