Sidmouth U15 girls win well on visit to Teignmouth

Action from the Sidmouth Under-15 girls victory at Teignmouth. Picture: SRC Archant

The Sidmouth Under-15 girls went to Teignmouth for their latest game and it was contested in glorious sunshine - a nice break from the rain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Sidmouth Under-15 girls victory at Teignmouth. Picture: SRC Action from the Sidmouth Under-15 girls victory at Teignmouth. Picture: SRC

Sidmouth began well and played with a good tempo to their game.

They moved the ball well and it was no more than they deserved when they opened the scoring with Sacha Markham crossing the whitewash following a 50-metre sprint that saw the home players trailing in her wake!

It was a similar story for tries two and three with Tilly Wain running clear to score back-to-back tries.

The 'power-house' to the Sidmouth performance came from the middle third of the pitch where the Teigns continually lost the ball to the back row of Ellie Monro Higgs, Ellie Wood and Lottie Reed, and when the home side did manage to break free, they came up against some terrific cover tackling by Anabelle Bird, Amber Spence and Lauren Provis to such a degree that it meant half-time arrived with a home score still to be registered.

After the break the Teigns continued to look to find a way through, but even with changes in the back row, the depth of the Sidmouth squad shone through as Georgina Craig and Ellie Hughes put in some excellent tackles.

The home pressure eventually paid and they did get what was to prove to be only a consolation try. What the Teigns' try did do, was spark a fine response from Sidmouth and, with the second-half back line of Sophie Patmore, Aimee Simpson and Charlotte Austen Rigby pushing the hosts back on a regular basis, the pressure told and arch opportunist Daisy Grove jumped on a spilled ball over the Teignmouth line.

The match also saw more excellent kicking from the boot of Abi Alner and, when the final whistle blew, Sidmouth trooped off with a 29-5 success under their belts.