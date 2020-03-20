Sidmouth U18 girls combined with Chard for latest action against a strong Crediton outfit

Sidmouth U18 girls in their match at Crediton. Picture: Sidmouth Rugby Club Archant

Sidmouth and Chard U18 girls played together to make up one team and played really well against a tough Crediton side, writes Louis Turley.

A very well drilled Crediton side containing no less than six Devon players applied lots of sustained pressure against the Sidmouth girls who maintained not only a strong defence but also to pour on the pressure against Crediton with good attacking runs. The pace of the game and technical skill was relentless.

The Sidmouth side tackled and rucked amazingly and the score at half time was 10-7 to Crediton.

The next half continues to be as intense as the first and unfortunately the Crediton side slipped through to score one try which they converted to make the final score 17-7.

Under pressure all our girls showcased their amazing rugby skills and determination and were unlucky on this occasion. Hannah Rugg in-particular had a brilliant game making good distance during the match.

Cleo Turley played to her usual high standard, cleaning up loose ball, pick and go runs and a particularly good kick to get us out of trouble.

Rebecca Fallows kept her cool under pressure with a solid performance and showing her versatility playing in the forwards and the backs during the match. Lauren Chown, Amber Coombes, Hatty Tremlett and Esme Bagwell put together some outstanding runs and really stood out. Strong scrum performance and bone crunching tackles from Emily Cozens.

Abbie French didn’t miss a tackle or a hook in the scrum and performed consistently timed throw-ins to Esme Bagwell who lead the girls at second row and succeeded to secure the ball for Sidmouth at our lineouts.

Minty May at scrum half made really good strategic choices at nine and kicked a fantastic conversion.

Lucy Tanner at 10 kept the phases going stringing together the plays between the forwards and the backs. All-in-all a great day of rugby was played and the girls ended very muddy indeed!

