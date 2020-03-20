Advanced search

Sidmouth Under-13 boys show real improvement in their meeting with Withycombe

PUBLISHED: 14:56 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 20 March 2020

Rugby ball.

Rugby ball.

Archant

Sidmouth boys Under-13s hosted Withycombe in what may well prove to be both teams’ finally outings for some time given the on-going coronavirus crisis.

One thing that came shining through as folk reflected on the action after the final whistle was that the teams coaches and supporters can be very content with the progress that this Sidmouth team is making.

There were a lot of youngsters on parade for Sidmouth – no less than 28 – and that is surely an unrivalled ‘strength in depth’ in terms of numbers for this age group.

What’s more, all the group have, individually and collectively, shown such improvement this season.

One coach who took in the action said: “We always learn when we lose and in this particular match I saw the players clearly putting some of their learnings into action.”

The last time that Sidmouth met Withy in this particular age group they were comprehensively outplayed, but this time round the Sidmouth players rucked with intent, handled the ball well in wet conditions, linked up with supporting runs, put pressure on the opposition throughout and confidently turned defence into attack.

Key elements to come out of the action were the way Will Allen and Dillon Burrows hunted down their players to get extra tackles in.

There was some terrific link-up play involving Joe Anning and Charley Turley, particularly when they set up a try for Tom Bird.

Reece Hext showed some excellent kicking skills that put pressure back onto the opposition.

Archie Rowcliffe scored a superb rampaging try and Alexander Goody impressed in what was, for him, a first time outing at the all-important position of scrum half.

Another feature of the Sidmouth performance was the solidity of the scrum and the general industry and work rate across the pitch.

A coach commented: “The effort to get the ball wide was good and, if we always look to deliver on our restarts, scrum well and get the ball wide on a regular basis then we will have lots of enjoyable matches.”

Post-match, and owing to the coronavirus situation, there were no hugs handed out, but there were plenty of smiles on show as folk departed hoping it would not be too long before the action gets back underway.

Most Read

Does Sidmouth have its own Banksy? Spot Sidmouth’s graffiti gulls

Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0454 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Flytippers dump bed and sofa outside Harcombe resident’s home

The flytipped waste dumped outside James Wollacott's home in Harcombe, Sidmouth. Picture: James Woollacott

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Self-isolating? These businesses will deliver to your doorstep in Sidmouth and Ottery

Carl East of Winstone's book shop, now offering delivery Ref shs 12 20TI 7812 Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Does Sidmouth have its own Banksy? Spot Sidmouth’s graffiti gulls

Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0454 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Flytippers dump bed and sofa outside Harcombe resident’s home

The flytipped waste dumped outside James Wollacott's home in Harcombe, Sidmouth. Picture: James Woollacott

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Self-isolating? These businesses will deliver to your doorstep in Sidmouth and Ottery

Carl East of Winstone's book shop, now offering delivery Ref shs 12 20TI 7812 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

All change at Sidmouth Golf Club as old captains putt out and new captains drive in

Incoming Sidmouth Golf Club captains Lester Willmington and Penny Lyne with club president John Lewis. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth U18 girls combined with Chard for latest action against a strong Crediton outfit

Sidmouth U18 girls in their match at Crediton. Picture: Sidmouth Rugby Club

Sidmouth ladies’ duo edged out in Daily Mail Foursomes competition

Sidmouth ladies captain Penny Lyne receiving the brooch of office from her predecessor Gill Paddon after the Annual General Meeting. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth runner conquers the Totally Muddy 10k

Sidmouth Running Club member Derek Blackburn after completing tghe Totally Muddy 10. Picture SRC

Dutton nets as SOHC ladies’ 2nd XI share spoils with Exe IV

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24